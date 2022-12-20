Mina (MINA) Price Hits $0.49 on Major Exchanges

Mina (MINA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $378.76 million and approximately $14.52 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002887 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $903.00 or 0.05370935 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.91 or 0.00499072 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,973.32 or 0.29580704 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 779,507,931 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 778,885,105.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.4843985 USD and is up 4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $9,300,479.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.