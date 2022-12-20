Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIE)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 32.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE:HIE opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $11.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.
