Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIE)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 32.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:HIE opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $11.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

