Metahero (HERO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $697,020.97

Metahero (HERO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 19th. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $17.40 million and $697,020.97 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.12 or 0.01479426 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009142 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00019606 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00033140 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.15 or 0.01692600 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Metahero

HERO is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

