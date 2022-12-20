Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $54.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $66.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 718.33, a PEG ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $227.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.40 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 5.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,691 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $72,526.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,997.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

See Also

