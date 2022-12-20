Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,019 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $76.20 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.32 and a 200 day moving average of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.26.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

