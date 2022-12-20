Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 439,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 32.6% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $24,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $853,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.1% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.1% during the third quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 32,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 8th. HSBC raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $62.92. 41,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,279,302. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.