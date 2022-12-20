Mcashchain (MCASH) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.17

Mcashchain (MCASH) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Mcashchain token can currently be purchased for $0.0609 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mcashchain has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Mcashchain has a total market cap of $39.54 million and approximately $4.17 worth of Mcashchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mcashchain

Mcashchain’s launch date was June 26th, 2019. Mcashchain’s total supply is 986,303,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,521,937 tokens. The official message board for Mcashchain is medium.com/mcashchain. Mcashchain’s official website is www.mcash.network. Mcashchain’s official Twitter account is @mcashchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mcashchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mcashchain (MCASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Users are able to generate MCASH through the process of mining. Mcashchain has a current supply of 986,303,858 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mcashchain is 0.06185458 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mcash.network/.”

