Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has $53.00 target price on the stock.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 target price on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Maxar Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:MAXR opened at $51.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.27, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.66. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.93.

Maxar Technologies Dividend Announcement

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.17 million. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maxar Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

