Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep Acquires 16,153 Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) major shareholder Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep purchased 16,153 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.84 per share, with a total value of $756,606.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,161,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,381,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, November 4th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 1,252 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $51,958.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 2,493 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $112,284.72.

On Friday, October 28th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 1,100 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $49,533.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 3,200 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $144,544.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 4,320 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $201,614.40.

Shares of Tucows stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.90. 31,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,036. The company has a market cap of $344.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 0.77. Tucows Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $85.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Tucows during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tucows in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Tucows by 158.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tucows during the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Tucows by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

