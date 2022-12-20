Mask Network Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $157.91 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $157.91 million and approximately $95.79 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mask Network token can currently be bought for approximately $2.32 or 0.00013771 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $859.69 or 0.05113678 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.61 or 0.00497316 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,953.74 or 0.29466227 BTC.

About Mask Network

Mask Network’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

