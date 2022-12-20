Mask Network Price Reaches $2.32 (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Mask Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.32 or 0.00013758 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mask Network has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $158.43 million and $85.91 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mask Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $882.53 or 0.05226963 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.88 or 0.00496800 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,969.97 or 0.29435642 BTC.

Mask Network Token Profile

Mask Network’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mask Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mask Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.