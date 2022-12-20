Mark S. Garfield Sells 132 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $9.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $338.22. 3,872,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,607,188. The business has a 50-day moving average of $320.85 and a 200-day moving average of $355.40. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $582.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $413.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

About Adobe

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,779,668,000 after buying an additional 146,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,124,296,000 after acquiring an additional 71,250 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,907,401,000 after purchasing an additional 76,097 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,351,667,000 after purchasing an additional 435,380 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.2% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,423,623,000 after purchasing an additional 493,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

