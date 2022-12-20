Maple (MPL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $280,290.64

Maple (MPL) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last week, Maple has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One Maple coin can now be bought for about $3.35 or 0.00020364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maple has a total market capitalization of $12.98 million and $280,290.64 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Maple

Maple launched on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders.MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools.MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

