Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 561,350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 4,005,692 shares.The stock last traded at $17.61 and had previously closed at $17.51.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MFC. StockNews.com began coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.29.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 389.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 867,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,502,000 after buying an additional 690,240 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 409,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 89,622 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 31,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 24.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

