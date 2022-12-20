Mammoth (MMT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $28.30 Million

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last seven days, Mammoth has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Mammoth token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Mammoth has a market capitalization of $28.30 million and approximately $12,449.42 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mammoth Profile

MMT is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain.

Mammoth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00419068 USD and is up 6.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $16,799.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

