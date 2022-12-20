Maiar DEX Self Reported Market Cap Tops $72.63 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $72.63 million and approximately $330,427.59 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00014230 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037047 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00040183 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005983 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020263 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00221461 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.0000236 USD and is down -2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $172,038.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

