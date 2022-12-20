Magic Internet Money 1-Day Volume Reaches $418,061.58 (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 20th. Magic Internet Money has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $418,061.58 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005932 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Magic Internet Money

Magic Internet Money’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magic Internet Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magic Internet Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

