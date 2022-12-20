Madrona Financial Services LLC Acquires 685 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.75. 564,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,029,979. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $80.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.55.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

