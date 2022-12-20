Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE:MGU opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.99. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $26.79.
Institutional Trading of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund (MGU)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.