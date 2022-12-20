Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MGU opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.99. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $26.79.

Institutional Trading of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGU. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 14.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after buying an additional 31,174 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 80.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 30,360 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at $388,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 222,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 333,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.