Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (MGU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:MGU opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.99. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $26.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 333,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

