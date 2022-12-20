Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (MGU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:MGU opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.99. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $26.79.
About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.
