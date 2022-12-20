Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.65-$13.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 billion-$98.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.41 billion.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $203.17 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $260.83. The stock has a market cap of $126.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.81.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $231.79.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.