Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,003,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,223,360,000 after buying an additional 331,447 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,349,793,000 after buying an additional 205,858 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,174,691,000 after buying an additional 666,437 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,360,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $587,003,000 after buying an additional 185,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $406,063,000 after buying an additional 713,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.92.

Insider Activity

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.8 %

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $199.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.81. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $260.83.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

