Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 515 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 482,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $97,635,000 after acquiring an additional 26,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.79. 17,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,899,459. The company has a market capitalization of $123.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $260.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.81.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on LOW shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

