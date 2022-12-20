Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:LYV opened at $68.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.70 and a beta of 1.27. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $65.05 and a 1-year high of $126.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 1,222.70%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jimmy Iovine purchased 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,867.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $5,803,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,799,273 shares in the company, valued at $282,703,903.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jimmy Iovine acquired 13,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,867.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 689.6% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.