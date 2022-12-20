Lisk Trading 5.7% Higher This Week (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded up 25.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00005164 BTC on exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $121.92 million and approximately $113.70 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lisk has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007671 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00025984 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000324 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005256 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004766 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002494 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005096 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000832 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,008,674 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

