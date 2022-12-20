Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $40.00.

LNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut Lincoln National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lincoln National from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.69.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE LNC opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $28.94 and a twelve month high of $76.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average is $45.62.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($12.16). Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.94%.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Lincoln National by 294.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.