Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.64.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LSPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Lightspeed Commerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 158.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 43,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 26,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $3,671,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $1,329,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,634,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,475,000 after purchasing an additional 393,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

LSPD stock opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $183.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.80 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 54.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

