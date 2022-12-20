LifeSteps Financial Inc. Has $935,000 Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,996 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.1% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.86. 50,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,630,007. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.40. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

