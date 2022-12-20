Lido Staked ETH Market Capitalization Reaches $4.11 Billion (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $4.11 billion and $13.88 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for about $1,178.13 or 0.07010678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,817,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,816,709.0108341 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,170.95724543 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $20,809,154.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

