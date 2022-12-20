Legato Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,070 shares during the quarter. UFP Technologies comprises 1.2% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 371,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,552,000 after purchasing an additional 39,449 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 22,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

UFPT opened at $112.40 on Tuesday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.10 and a 12-month high of $126.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.88 million, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $96.97 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 15,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $1,793,501.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,366.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 15,333 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $1,793,501.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,366.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 9,877 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total transaction of $1,162,720.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,841.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,810 shares of company stock valued at $7,374,446. 10.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UFP Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Featured Stories

