Legato Capital Management LLC Has $3 Million Stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Legato Capital Management LLC decreased its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of FirstService worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in FirstService by 35.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,327,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,029,000 after buying an additional 879,160 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in FirstService by 365.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 854,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,652,000 after buying an additional 670,727 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in FirstService by 7.6% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,391,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,325,000 after buying an additional 238,980 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService during the second quarter worth approximately $16,265,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in FirstService by 88.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 281,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,092,000 after buying an additional 132,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstService in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.67.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $120.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.19. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 0.98. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.44 and a fifty-two week high of $199.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). FirstService had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $960.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.44 million. Equities analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.2025 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

