Komodo (KMD) Price Hits $0.18

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Komodo has a market cap of $24.84 million and $389,867.25 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001108 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00254413 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00078624 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00050532 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003063 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,234,202 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

