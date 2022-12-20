Klabin S.A. (KLBAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on March 6th

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Sunday, December 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0105 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

Klabin Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KLBAY opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Klabin has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $11.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KLBAY shares. Morgan Stanley cut Klabin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bradesco Corretora cut Klabin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

About Klabin

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and sale of wood logs. The Paper segment produces and sells reels of cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper.

