Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.69.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. StockNews.com lowered Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $26.57.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Kimco Realty

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 248.65%.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimco Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 22,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 821,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,126,000 after purchasing an additional 177,609 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,981,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 188,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Kimco Realty by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 22,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.