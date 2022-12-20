Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

KW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Down 2.4 %

KW opened at $15.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Kennedy-Wilson has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $25.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.41 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 20.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 4,484.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 45.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.