Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) PT Lowered to CHF 200 at Jefferies Financial Group

Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from CHF 205 to CHF 200 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kardex in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Kardex Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KRDXF remained flat at $175.00 during midday trading on Monday. Kardex has a 52 week low of $139.88 and a 52 week high of $337.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.59.

About Kardex

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions; and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.

