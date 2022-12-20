Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.55

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average is $25.85.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.
