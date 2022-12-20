JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

SNTI has been the topic of several other reports. Chardan Capital began coverage on Senti Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Senti Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Senti Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Senti Biosciences alerts:

Senti Biosciences Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of SNTI stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. Senti Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Senti Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new position in Senti Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senti Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senti Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Triatomic Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Senti Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Senti Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Senti Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senti Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.