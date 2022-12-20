Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Raises Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.4% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock worth $257,780,080. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 2.5 %

Blackstone stock opened at $73.48 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.84 and a 12 month high of $138.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.86.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BX. Argus decreased their target price on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.23.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

