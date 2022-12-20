Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 5,243 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 10.9% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned 0.22% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $126,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 202,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 76,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $209,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $151.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.21. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

