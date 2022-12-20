Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Increases Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IAC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IAC by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of IAC by 28.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael D. Eisner purchased 73,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.78 per share, with a total value of $3,444,925.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 124,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,823,361.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average of $62.63. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.93. IAC Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $140.77.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IAC shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of IAC in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on IAC from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on IAC from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on IAC in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

