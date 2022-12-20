Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $752,000 Holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,432 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ACV Auctions worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ACV Auctions by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACVA. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ACV Auctions to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ACV Auctions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on ACV Auctions to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on ACV Auctions to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.45.

ACVA stock opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.44. ACV Auctions Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $19.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $105.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.36 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Chamoun sold 84,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $774,598.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,703.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Chamoun sold 84,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $774,598.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,703.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $16,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 665,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,487,842.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,324,071 shares of company stock valued at $28,348,961. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

