Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,360,000 after acquiring an additional 491,891 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,434,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 334.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,430,000 after purchasing an additional 339,558 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,937,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,114,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,501,000 after purchasing an additional 125,005 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $198.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.60 and a 200-day moving average of $209.10. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $285.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

