Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires 19,000 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned 0.08% of Arvinas worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Arvinas by 14.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 15.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 21.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $170.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Arvinas from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Arvinas from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.69.

Arvinas Price Performance

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $34.31 on Tuesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $83.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.79.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.26). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 36.12% and a negative net margin of 225.34%. The business had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arvinas

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.