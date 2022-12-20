Jet Protocol (JET) Price Down 28.1% This Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $30.21 million and $56,300.48 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.02161114 USD and is down -2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $60,809.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

