JasmyCoin (JASMY) Price Hits $0.0031

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last week, JasmyCoin has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. One JasmyCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. JasmyCoin has a total market cap of $145.73 million and approximately $20.07 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $853.83 or 0.05080863 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00498514 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000203 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,963.67 or 0.29537187 BTC.
About JasmyCoin
JasmyCoin was first traded on April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,299,999,999 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.
Buying and Selling JasmyCoin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using US dollars.
