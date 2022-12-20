James Winston King Sells 1,577 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded down $2.94 on Monday, reaching $60.55. 1,204,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,524. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $114.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.51 and a 200 day moving average of $67.57.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.13. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $195.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.49 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,209,000 after acquiring an additional 57,277 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,470,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,158,000 after acquiring an additional 335,358 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,316,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,421,000 after acquiring an additional 140,725 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,245,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,491,000 after acquiring an additional 286,750 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,525,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,970,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

GWRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

