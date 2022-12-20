James Winston King Sells 1,577 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Guidewire Software Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded down $2.94 on Monday, reaching $60.55. 1,204,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,524. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $114.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.51 and a 200 day moving average of $67.57.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.13. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $195.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.49 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
GWRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.
Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
