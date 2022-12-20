James W. Barge Buys 54,000 Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A) Stock

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A – Get Rating) CFO James W. Barge purchased 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $307,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 91,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,394.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lions Gate Entertainment Stock Down 4.5 %

NYSE LGF-A traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $5.78. 1,181,177 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.92.

Get Lions Gate Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.