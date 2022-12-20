iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Schwab Charitable Fund

Schwab Charitable Fund cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 0.1% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,005,000 after buying an additional 1,722,218 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,718,000 after buying an additional 44,225 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,983,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,641,000 after buying an additional 24,187 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,249,000 after buying an additional 436,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,069,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IJR opened at $93.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.85 and its 200-day moving average is $96.40. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

