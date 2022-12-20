iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $868,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter.

IJR opened at $93.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.85 and a 200-day moving average of $96.40. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $117.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

